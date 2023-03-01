LISLE, Ill. — U.S. Secret Service agents are on the scene of a business in west suburban Lisle for what is only being described as an “ongoing law enforcement operation.”

Law enforcement officials could be seen entering a building on Ogden Avenue near Yackley Road in Lisle Wednesday morning and have remained there for several hours carrying out a search. They also appeared to be focused on a truck in the building’s parking lot.

The complex, in the 1900 Block of W. Ogden Avenue, is home to several business including a home cleaning services business and a heating and cooling company. It’s unclear which one may be the target of the search.

“The U.S. Secret Service will have no comment today due to ongoing operations,” an agency official told WGN Investigates.

While the Secret Service is best known for protecting the president and other government officials the agency also carries out a wide-ranging mission that includes investigating counterfeit currency, financial crimes, cybercrimes and ransomware attacks. Wednesday’s search is not related to presidential protection, the official said.

Lisle police officers were also present during the search but offered no additional information. “The Lisle Police Department briefly assisted the United States Secret Service with an investigation this morning in the 1900 block of Ogden Ave,” a police spokesperson said.