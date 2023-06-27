Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Ill., Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — The first meeting of the DuPage County Board included only brief mentions of a mass shooting that killed one person and injured more than 20 others earlier this month.

“We value them – as we do all of our residents – and we want them to know the county is here to help them with the challenges in their neighborhood,” DuPage County board chair Deborah Conroy (D) said in prepared remarks at the beginning of the meeting.

Conroy said she met with people who live near the shooting scene in unincorporated Willowbrook earlier this week.

DuPage officials have been tight-lipped about the shooting and subsequent investigation, issuing limited press releases but not responding to other media inquiries.

“Once our investigation is completed, we are committed to full and complete transparency with everyone,” read a statement attributed to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Sheriff James Mendrick has refused to release basic information about the conditions of the injured, the number of shots fired, or how many weapons were used. Mendrick’s department has also not explained why officers failed to disperse a rowdy crowd at a closed strip mall that had grown to several hundred people, by some accounts.

Only one resident spoke about the shooting during public comments at the meeting.

“I am hopeful for a more robust law enforcement presence on July 4 weekend than there was last week,” said the woman who identified herself as living across the street from the shooting scene.

The resident said the strip mall parking lot had been home to several large gatherings in recent years that have been disruptive – and potentially dangerous – for the community.

Earlier this week, the sheriff’s department said investigators have not determined whether any of the victims were specifically targeted.

“The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office has made the identification and capture of the persons responsible for this heinous attack its top priority since it occurred,” a press release stated.

Board Chair Conroy and board member Lucy Chang Evans, who represents the district where the shooting occurred, did not respond to emailed questions earlier this week.