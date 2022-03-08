Niece of CPD chief was driving on suspended license during West Side drug arrest

CHICAGO — The niece of a high-ranking Chicago Police official was driving with a suspended license when she was pulled over on the West Side last month after police allegedly saw her passenger throw more than $6,000 worth of heroin out the window.

Records from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office, the Circuit Court of Cook County and the CPD show that the niece of Yolanda Talley, the CPD’s Chief of Internal Affairs, had a suspended driver’s license when she was pulled over in Talley’s car during a drug arrest in the 500 block of North St. Louis on Feb. 1.

The niece was released without charges, and Talley’s Lexus sedan was returned to her the same day. The passenger in the car, Kenneth Miles, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Bodyworn camera footage obtained by WGN Investigates shows an officer briefly questioned the woman about her license, but police apparently did little else to confirm what she told them.

“How’s your license? Good?” an officer asks.

“Yeah,” the woman responds.

“You sure?” replies the officer.

Officers at the scene said they did not verify the woman’s identity by checking her driver’s license.

Court filings show that the woman’s license was suspended last year after she failed to pay money that she owed in a personal injury lawsuit that stemmed from a car crash on the West Side in 2018.

Bodyworn camera footage of Miles’ arrest also shows that the driver was quick to tell arresting officers who she’s related to.

“Don’t worry about it ‘cuz my auntie’s probably your boss,” she says.

CPD Internal Affairs Chief Yolanda Talley

A spokesman for the CPD declined to answer questions about the arrest. Department officials said they immediately referred the matter to the Office of the Inspector General for further investigation. CPD Supt.

David Brown last month said there was no indication of any wrongdoing by Talley, who’s considered a rising star in the CPD. Talley’s niece could not be reached for comment Tuesday.