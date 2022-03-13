Murder suspect found with guns, ammo, cash and over 300 key fobs back in Chicago

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man wanted for murder and found in Tennessee is now back in Chicago and facing charges.

Authorities extradited Deon Evans and placed him in police custody. He is charged with first-degree murder. Police say he shot and killed a 19-year-old man during a robbery at 90th and Normal on the South Side in January.

Last month, WGN Investigates reported the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force tracked Evans to Nashville, where they found him with three guns, 2,000 rounds of ammunition and 350 key fobs that could be reprogrammed to steal cars.

A judge in Cook County denied bail Sunday.