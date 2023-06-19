CHICAGO — “10-1” is among the most serious calls you’ll hear police make over the radio. It indicates a police officer’s life is at risk and an immediate response is needed.

“Shots fired! Shots fired!” was the call over police radio as a large crowd gathered late Saturday night near the intersection of Gladys and Hoyne on the Near West Side.

“Multiple shots! Multiple shots fired!” said an officer over the radio. “Get everybody over here – give me long guns.”

Police swarmed the scene and determined no officers were shot at – or hit – according to a department spokesperson.

A transcript of police scanner traffic in the minutes that followed showed confusion over what had happened.

“The story we heard from the crowd in the last 15 minutes is some drunk female picked up a gun and fired it into the air,” said one officer over the radio. “I don’t know if we have that witness or not, but that’s the story out here. There were a couple other people out there getting shot at.”

Police radio traffic also indicated a woman had been shot in the stomach and transported to a local hospital.

While shootings and murders get most of the attention in Chicago – the incident also underscored another behavior that’s experiencing a rapid rise: Disrespect directed at those whose job is to serve and protect.

As officers tried to disperse the large crowd, video from the scene showed several women dancing in front of police cars.

One woman, dressed in hot pink, spreads her legs across the pavement and begins gyrating her body in the headlights of the squad car as officers look on. A second woman joins in the twerking as some in the crowd cheer.

The soundtrack to the women’s dance was the disembodied recorded voice being played over a police loudspeaker: “No loitering, please disperse,” the recording repeatedly said as the crowd milled about.

“It started as the occasional ‘F-U’ and name calling but has now evolved to this and more,” recently retired Chicago police lieutenant John Garrido told WGN Investigates. “There is no accountability, nobody goes to jail and their actions are protected by a mayor who coddles and justifies their behavior.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office responded to WGN News’ request for comment, saying:

We are grateful to all those Chicagoans who serve our city on the front lines. That includes law enforcement. They deserve the same respect that we expect them to provide to the residents of this city. Accountability is always a two-way street and there is no tension between holding individuals accountable for their actions and acknowledging and addressing the root causes. In fact, those things must go hand in hand if we are going to build a better, stronger, safer Chicago.”

The mayor was also asked about the dozens of shootings this weekend at a news conference Monday. Johnson reverted to generalized themes about overcoming decades of disinvestment and the scars of police torture when asked what his administration was doing to combat crime.

“It’s going to take all of us,” Johnson stated, “to build the type of society that leads to the type of liberation that enables us to walk down the street without being harmed.”