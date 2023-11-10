LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A Lockport Township man faces animal abuse charges after drone footage shows him abusing male bulls with an electric cattle prod.

Ezequiel Herrera, 26, of Lockport Township, has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty, According to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 2, law enforcement received information regarding animal abuse occurring at an unlicensed rodeo on the 400 block of Oak Avenue in Lockport Township.

A representative from the animal rights organization of Showing Animals Respect and Kindness (SHARK), provided detectives with drone footage of animal abuse that occurred at the rodeo.

It allegedly shows Herrera at an unlicensed rodeo in Lockport using an electric cattle prod to shock the steers in the face and head.

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow has been looking into cases of animal abuse at rodeos for the last few months.

Herrera is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday, Dec. 15.