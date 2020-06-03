Majority of arrests made in Aurora unrest call suburb home

AURORA, Ill. – After 17 people were arrested during unrest in Aurora, WGN Investigates looked into where they’re from.

Out of the 17 arrested, 11 call the suburb home. The others are from surrounding areas like Palatine, Bolingbrook and Naperville.

Several businesses were damaged and looted as Aurora police deployed tear gas Sunday night to disperse the crowd.

Charges includes criminal trespass, burglary, retail theft and aggravated battery to a police officer.

While monitoring pending demonstrations in the area, Aurora will continue with curfew and travel restrictions.

The curfew will begin at 8:30 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. Thursday. Residents are asked to remain at home and to only travel for employment during the curfew hours.