Killer of Chicago police officer in ’70s denied parole by one vote

CHICAGO – The killer of a Chicago police officer in the 1970s was denied parole by just one vote.

Chicago police officer Terry Loftus was shot and killed while breaking up a gang fight.

Officer Loftus’ killer, Ronnie Carasquillo, was convicted in 1976. Back then, people sentenced to life in prison were eligible for parole.

Highlighted in this WGN Investigates report, families of fallen officers often feel they need to testify every year at the Illinois Prisoner Review Board to keep convicted murderers behind bars.

Carasquillo was denied parole by a vote of seven for and six against. To be be granted parole, he would have needed eight votes to leave prison.