GENEVA, Ill. — A Geneva mother with a history of DUI charges and convictions – who described herself to officers as a “party mom” – has been charged in a new crash that injured two kids. She has already been released pending trial.

Lisa Tegeler, 39, is charged with aggravated DUI, endangering the life of a child and possession of cannabis by a driver after a crash New Year’s night crash outside of Elburn.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says Tegelar was driving when her car went off the road just before midnight and rolled on its side.

Two girls, ages 7 and 8, were inside at the time and sustained bruising and head injuries, according to the sheriff. A police report said testing revealed the alcohol concentration in Tegeler’s blood was .16, twice the legal limit and signs of cannabis in her system.

This is the fourth time Tegeler has been charged with driving under the influence, according to prosecutors.

A previous order of protection required Tegeler not to consume alcohol or THC within 24 hours of driving, according to a police report.

Kane County prosecutors sought detention but a judge ordered her released.

“This is a detainable offense because of the great bodily harm to the child,” Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and Sheriff Ron Hain said in a joint statement to WGN Investigates. “We will be appealing this as we do not think there are any conditions that would prevent her from endangering her child or the community.”

A police report said Tegeler was unbalanced and volatile after the crash. She was cooperative at times but irrational at other moments kicking and screaming obscenities as she was treated. The report also said Tegeler admitted to drinking vodka and vaping marijuana.

Officers said in their report that Tegeler told them “she wished she was more focused and not such a party mom.”