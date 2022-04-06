CHICAGO — A Cook County judge who’s married to a controversial former Chicago police detective recused herself this week from the criminal case against an officer charged with illegally shooting a man on a CTA train platform two years ago.

County court records show that Judge Mary Brosnahan recused herself Tuesday from the case against CPD officer Melvina Bogard, who’s charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct in connection with the shooting of Ariel Roman on the Grand Red Line platform in February 2020.

A transcript of Tuesday’s hearing was not immediately available, and it’s unclear if Brosnahan gave a reason for her recusal in court.

Brosnahan is married to former CPD homicide detective Kriston Kato, who has worked as a field representative for the Fraternal Order of Police — the union representing rank-and-file CPD officers — since retiring from the police department.

Brosnahan, a supervising judge in the court’s Criminal Division, was elected to the bench in 2000 and was previously a prosecutor in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

During his career with the CPD, Kato garnered praise for his ability to elicit confessions and close tough murder cases, usually on the city’s persistently violent West Side, according to a 1991 story in the Chicago Reader. However, Kato’s career was dogged by persistent allegations of misconduct, including witness intimidation and evidence fabrication.

Last year, the Illinois Supreme Court wrote that a judge in Will County will oversee eight cases involving Kato that are currently under investigation by a special prosecutor.

The Bogard case is not the high-profile police shooting case from which Brosnahan has recused herself. She briefly oversaw the criminal case against former CPD officer Jason Van Dyke, who killed Laquan McDonald in 2014. Kato was sent to the scene of the shooting as a field representative for the FOP, according to WBEZ.

The criminal charges against Bogard were filed in August 2021. A year and a half earlier, she and her partner were captured on cellphone video grappling with Roman on the Grand Red Line platform. The video — which was posted to Twitter and quickly spread before the CPD issued its first statement on the shooting — shows Roman breaking free and running up a set of stairs before Bogard shot him twice. CPD Supt. David Brown has called for both officers to be fired. A federal lawsuit brought by Roman is also still pending.

On Wednesday, a day after Brosnahan’s recusal, Bogard’s case was reassigned to Judge Joseph Claps. In 2018, Claps faced a misdemeanor gun charge after, officials said, he dropped a loaded pistol while walking through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th and California. Despite video footage of the incident and testimony from two Cook County sheriff’s deputies who said Claps dropped the gun, the judge was later acquitted, according to the Chicago Tribune.