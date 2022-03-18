CHICAGO — More than two decades after a man was convicted in the brutal stabbing death of a woman on the South Side, the Illinois Appellate Court this week ordered the case remanded to the Cook County Circuit Court for an evidentiary hearing.

On Nov. 13, 1995, Angela Young, 34, was found dead in a bedroom in her 13th floor apartment at 4331 S. Federal St., one of the since-demolished Robert Taylor Homes high-rises.

Just weeks after the killing, two teen boys were charged with first-degree murder. Their cases were severed, and each boy opted for a bench trial. The younger boy was acquitted, but the older boy, Selma Butler, was found guilty and sentenced to 50 years in prison in October 1998.

In an order issued March 15 — what would have been Young’s 61st birthday — the Illinois Appellate Court said Butler had met the threshold for an evidentiary hearing by presenting new DNA evidence that pointed to other men — purported members of the Gangster Disciples gang who sought to control marijuana sales in the building — as possible culprits.

The court noted, though, that Butler “could not be excluded as a contributor to the DNA found on a swab of Young’s fingernail, which contained a mixture of DNA from five males.”

The evidence used to convict Butler was “sufficient, to be sure, but it left as many questions as it did answers,” the court said. “It was not overwhelming.”

“Defendant has made a substantial showing that that the new evidence would probably lead to a different result” at trial, the appellate court order reads.

“This evidence places the trial evidence in a different light and undermines our confidence in the judgment. To be sure, this case may appear different still following an evidentiary hearing, but an evidentiary hearing is what justice requires at this juncture, more than 20 years since defendant first asserted his innocence.”

No date for the hearing has been set.

A representative for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement that the office is reviewing the court’s order and declined to comment further. Butler’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Records from the Illinois Department of Corrections show Butler is currently held in the Pinckneyville Correctional Center downstate. He has likely received day-for-day credit for good behavior as his projected discharge date is listed as Jan. 21, 2023.

Selma Butler | Illinois Department of Corrections photo

At trial, prosecutors argued that Butler and his codefendant killed Young in her apartment during a dispute over marijuana. The murder, prosecutors said, was committed in the presence of two other teen boys, one of whom testified to Butler’s involvement before a grand jury.

The boy, 14 at the time, testified that he saw Butler punch Young in the face as she was lying in bed. Butler’s codefendant then stabbed Young several times with a knife. After Young scratched the other boy while trying to defend herself, he gave the knife to Butler, who stabbed Young several more times.

At trial, though, that same witness disavowed his earlier grand jury testimony, saying it was both forced and false. In the newly published order, the appellate court said police made the boy testify to Butler’s involvement in the killing “under threat that he himself would be charged with the murder.”

After Butler was found guilty, Shamika Young, one of Angela Young’s daughter, delivered a victim’s impact statement in court.

“I really have a lot of trouble sleeping,” she said. “I wake up crying from picturing how a person like Selma has ruined my life. It has been hard dealing with my young sister and brother without the teachings of our mother. They will miss out on the special times shared with my mother like prom, graduations, etc. I really love my mother but now she is gone and it really hurts. I feel that Selma Butler deserves to be sentenced to the maximum extent of the law.”

Shamika Young said this week that she and her family were unaware of the appellate court’s order until she was contacted by WGN News.

“If the evidence comes back that [Butler] wasn’t the one who did it and they can find out whoever else was there, that would be perfectly fine,” Shamika Butler said.

Asked if she still believes Butler played a role in her mother’s murder, Shamika Young said: “I do feel that, yes, he was involved.”

Butler’s conviction and sentence were both affirmed by the Illinois Appellate Court in March 2000. The following September, Butler filed a pro se post-conviction petition but it was dismissed the following month.

In March 2004, Butler filed a motion for DNA testing of three members of the Gangster Disciples who he believed to be responsible for Young’s death. Those Gangster Disciples attended several court hearings for Butler and his codefendant after they were charged in the murder, which one of Young’s daughter’s described as “odd.” The gang members also showed up to a Young family gathering shortly after the murder.

Nearly three years later, a Cook County judge sided with prosecutors and dismissed Butler’s motion for DNA testing. The state appellate court remanded the case back to Cook County and, in 2013, Butler’s attorney filed a second motion for DNA testing. In August 2014, prosecutors agreed to conduct the DNA testing. Meanwhile, the state’s attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit began its own investigation of the case.

Butler has maintained his innocence since he was arrested in the case nearly 25 years ago. At his sentencing hearing, he told the judge: “I didn’t have nothing to do with the death of Angela Young, but right now I wish I was in her place because I got nothing for my future for something I didn’t have nothing to do with.”