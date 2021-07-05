Hotel guest found with rifle in room overlooking Chicago lakefront

CHICAGO – WGN Investigates has learned police took a man into custody after a .308 caliber rifle, high-powered scope, a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition were found in his hotel room overlooking Chicago’s lakefront.

Keegan Casteel, 32, of Ankeny, Iowa is facing two felony charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. A source tells WGN Investigates a hotel employee alerted police after making the discovery on Sunday, July 4th at the W Hotel in the 600 Block of N. Lake Shore Drive. At this point, it’s unclear whether Casteel had any sinister intentions for the weapons. Police say he did not possess a valid FOID card.

Hotel employees around the country were put on alert after a 2017 massacre in Las Vegas in which a lone gunman shot and killed 60 people and wounded several hundred others from a room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel overlooking a country music festival. In the wake of the shooting, police departments across the country worked with hotel staff on ways they might detect a person who is bringing weapons into a facility.

