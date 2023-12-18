CHICAGO — For 55 years, Mildred Richardson has called a high-rise near Lake Michigan home. But the senior citizen has been without access to her apartment for nearly a year and there’s no end in sight.

“People have built large buildings in a year’s time,” Robinson said. “I don’t know whose fault it is. I don’t what the problems are. All I know is I’m out of my home.”

One person died and 143 apartments were damaged last January when smoke and flames tore through several floors of the building located at 4850 South Lake Park Avenue on the South Side. Since then, they say building management has offered conflicting statements on when repairs would be complete.

The building is home to many senior citizens who tell WGN Investigates insurance that has helped cover the cost of alternate housing runs out in a few weeks.

“If I can’t find something I can afford, I don’t know [what I’ll do],” Richardson said.

Other residents are also frustrated by the lack of answers.

“It’s just been a barrage of misinformation,” said Denise Loggins, who has lived in the co-op for 44 years.

While Loggins is living with her sister in another part of the city others have had to dip into their savings to cover the cost of temporary housing.

Carolyn Baynham, who moved into the building two before the fire, said she’s paying $700 more per month for a smaller apartment.

“We’re retired pensioners on a fixed income – that’s a lot of money for us,” she said.

WGN Investigates reviewed Chicago building department records which show repair permits weren’t issued until nearly eight months after the fire.

“The process has been way slower than we’d like; but we’ve been working diligently to resolve the damage caused by the fire,” said Hugh Rider, co-president of Realty & Mortgage, which manages the building for the co-op.

He said the city conducted an extensive investigation to determine how the fire spread which was followed by asbestos abatement and other complex work that took time. The company hopes residents will be able to begin moving back in to restored apartments in the coming months.

Repair work was further complicated by the building’s age and design, co-op president Arthur Slater told WGN Investigates.

“I feel bad for these folks,” Slater said.

He said an online meeting is planned this week to further update displaced residents.

While the management company and co-op president say the building had adequate insurance; an expert in the field cautioned that people considering purchasing in a building owned by a co-op vs. a condominium association should be aware of different regulations for each.

“There’s some uniformity to how condos are run and operated; but with co-ops there’s virtually no legislation about how co-ops operate,” said attorney Mark Rosenbaum, who is not involved with the high-rise that sustained fire damage.

Rosenbaum said Illinois law requires condo associations have fire insurance for the full replacement value of the building while co-ops do not.

Meanwhile, residents are left with the possibility they will have been out of their homes for nearly-a-year-and-a-half by the time repair work is finally complete.

“My sister asked me: ‘What do you want for Christmas?’” Denise Loggins recalled. “I’d like to be back home. That’s my greatest wish.”

The Jan. 25 fire killed a woman. Investigators later determined the careless use of smoking materials ignited a flammable material in the woman’s apartment.