Former Chicago priest who admitted to molesting boys free, insists he’s not a threat

CHICAGO — Chicago’s most infamous pedophile priest is a free man and has returned to the City of Chicago.

WGN Investigates found Daniel McCormack living downtown above a coffee shop.

“Of course it haunts me,” McCormack told WGN Investigates’ Ben Bradley. “I’m trying to put it behind me so I can move forward.”

McCormack pleaded guilty to sexually abusing five boys in 2017 and served five years in prison. The trial judge declared McCormack a “sexually violent person” and ordered he be held in a state institution even after his prison sentence was completed.

Then, in May, an appellate court over-turned that decision declaring that despite expert testimony that predicted McCormack had a 22% risk of recidivism after 10 years, the evidence did not prove he was “substantially likely” to re-offend. That decision allowed for McCormack’s release and outraged his victims.

The defrocked priest spoke with WGN Investigates about his time in prison, his faith and why he insists he no longer poses a threat to children.

