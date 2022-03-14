Fewer than 10% of highway shootings solved, police hopeful tech can change that

There is a shooting reported on Illinois expressways, on average, every other day. New data from Illinois State Police show few of them get solved.

State police data show of the 264 shootings reported on Chicago-area highways last year, only 22 resulted in an arrest. Many of the incidents were labeled “case closed” by investigators because of a lack of evidence, witness, or victim cooperation.

“We’re talking about innocent people just driving down the road,” Alma Hill told us in August. Her sister, Tamara Clayton, was shot and killed in 2019 while driving on I-57 to her job as a postal worker. That same year Illinois legislators passed a bill named in Clayton’s honor to install license plate reading cameras to help investigate – and perhaps – deter highway shootings.

Nearly 100 cameras are now up-and-running with another 200 expected to be added this summer. Police can only use them to track license plates if they’re associated with a crime. “It gives us a deterrent for people who thought they could get away with crimes of violence on the interstate, those days are dwindling,” said Illinois State Police Major Matthew Gainer, who oversees the camera program. It has already led to the arrest of nearly two dozen people on charges ranging from murder to carjacking.

While the cameras come with the hope they’ll help solve more cases, experts say the technology is reactionary and may slow the flow of shootings.

