WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — It’s now been one month since gunfire abruptly ended a Juneteenth gathering in unincorporated Willowbrook.

Twenty-three people were shot and one person killed.

No one has been charged and the lack of information from police since then is unsettling to those who were there.

Ashley Miller was there that night. Her fiancée Reggie Meadows was killed.

“It started off with three loud gunshots. Then it seemed like numerous shots. You just heard them whipping past you,” she said. “We lost a very important person in our lives and the least we need to know is an update. I have no answers to say to his beautiful children. They took someone that was so peaceful and loved by so many.”

Darren Meadows is Reggie Meadows’s brother.

“I just want to know what’s the reason of my brother being killed? There’s no information. There’s been nothing displayed to me or the mother of his children,” he said.

DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick has never spoken publicly about the mass shooting, choosing instead to issue occasional press release updates stating “over 100 investigators” were on the case and they’ve conducted “several hundred interviews of victims, witnesses and potential suspects.”

Eugene Roy retired as chief of detectives in Chicago. He said the huge amount of evidence – from shell casings to social media postings – can take time to process.

“You want to get to witnesses before they have selective amnesia, before they’re intimidated, before they move away and while their memories are fresh,” he said. “You need to strike in a timely manner.”

It is confirmed that DuPage deputies were monitoring the scene because of the size of the crowd, but the sheriff’s office said early on that officers left to respond to another call. The sheriff’s office has denied open records request for basic – and routinely released information – including dispatch logs, 911 calls, initial police reports from responding officers as well as body and dash cam video. They claim it would compromise the investigation.

“If there’s no information that’s forthcoming, people are going to rely on the rumors, the speculation and the gossip – and yes they’re going to say ‘the police don’t care, the police are incompetent,’” Roy said.

“The lack of transparency calls into question how much did the sheriff’s office know while this event was ongoing and failed to act?” attorney Robert Fakhouri said.

“I have not spoken with police but I’ve tried to reach out multiple times to find out what is going on with this investigation,” Ashley Miller said.

Asked to comment on these concerns, the status of the investigation and even if any of those who were shot still remain in the hospital once again Monday, the sheriff’s spokesperson simply said, “We don’t have any additional information to share.”

In fact, the last update police provided was three weeks ago.

WGN Investigates has appealed the sheriff’s unusual refusal to release any records from that night with the Illinois Attorney General.