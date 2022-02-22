Family of jailed woman who died of suicide suing city of Chicago, police

CHICAGO — The family of a Chicago woman is demanding answers after she died by suicide in police custody, arguing the Army veteran begged for help but was ignored by Chicago police officers.

Attorneys and activists working on the suit say it reminds them of the Sandra Bland case. In 2015, Bland hanged herself in a Texas jail cell three days after being arrested.

Irene Chavez died of suicide just an hour after being locked up.

A week after the Civilian Office of Police Accountability released body cam video showing the arrest of Chavez, a lawsuit was filed linking the arrest with her suicide.

Andrew Stroth, the attorney in the case, said Chicago police officers failed to listen to her before locking her up.

“There is no justice because Irene is not coming back,” Stroth said. “The family is demanding justice and truth and we’re demanding answers from Lori Lightfoot.”

The 33-year-old, arrested on Dec. 18, was accused of battery after police say she got into an altercation with a security guard over a broken jukebox – at one point punching the guard and spitting in his face.

The lawsuit claims police did not respond to the military veteran’s requests for help when she told them she had post-traumatic stress disorder.

Activists on Tuesday called it part of a pattern with Chicago police.

“I got to stand here defending a vet. How is that?” said one woman at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

“We can not keep paying for the death of Black women and the extermination of Black people and we are all part of that,” another woman said.

What happened after Chavez was placed behind bars is also part of the lawsuit.

Attorneys argue that someone with PTSD should’ve never been placed in a cell that wasn’t suicide-proof. They say the video also shows an obscured observation area that may have kept officers from noticing that Chavez was attempting suicide just an hour after getting there.

“Once she arrived at District 3, clearly in distress, they could’ve secured mental health services. They could’ve gotten her counseling. They could’ve transported her to the hospital. They could’ve placed her in a cell that did not have suicide hazards,” Clinical professor at Northwestern School of Law Sheila Bedi said. “They did none of these things.”

Iris Chavez, Irene’s sister, said her sister was a unicorn.

“She was the sun. She was the shine that we had that goes right throughout the clouds,” Iris said.

WGN Investigates reached out to the City of Chicago for comment. The law department has yet to receive the complaint, which was filed Tuesday. Since it’s pending litigation, officials add that no comment is forthcoming.

If you or someone you know is struggling, there is help available. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. You can also text the word “home” to 272-441. The support is free and confidential.