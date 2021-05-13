Fake pills flooding the country, targeting teens

This story airs Thursday May 20 on WGN News at Nine

In February, WGN News and many other media outlets reported on the death of Dr Laura Berman’s son who overdosed on fake pills. Berman announced her son Sammy’s death on Facebook and said he overdosed in his bedroom after buying fentanyl-laced Xanax from a drug dealer on Snapchat.

Fast forward to today. Law enforcement and the public are getting a sense of the large number of fake pills that are flooding the country. And teens are the prime target. WGN Investigates found websites and Instagram accounts operating openly.

Thursday, May 20 on the WGN News at 9, Lourdes Duarte will explore and show you how these accounts work and what's being done to stop them.

Also, three months after the death of their son, the Berman’s weigh-in on with what needs to happen. The family is working with Congress and they will talk about the PSA they’ve developed to get the public’s attention.

