“Maybe it’s time.”

Those three words hint that answers in one of the nation’s most infamous unsolved cases could soon be solved. Attorney Joel Brodsky represented suburban Chicago cop Drew Peterson more than a decade ago when the officer’s fourth wife, Stacy, disappeared.

“It’s something that weighs on my conscience,” Brodsky told WGN Investigates in his Chicago apartment overlooking Lake Michigan. “I would never do anything that would hurt a former client; but he’s in prison, he’s never getting out. So, if he’s a man, he’d say ‘I’m done, here’s what happened,’ so people can have closure.”

Stacy Peterson’s family immediately feared the worst when she vanished in 2007 because Drew’s previous wife, Kathleen Savio, died under mysterious circumstances. While Stacy has never been found, her disappearance prompted police and prosecutors to reopen – and eventually convict – Drew Peterson of killing his previous wife in a bathtub. Law enforcement labeled Drew as the only suspect in what they suspect was Stacy’s murder, but since her body was never found, they’ve been unable to prosecute.

“I know everything about both of his wives – everything,” Brodsky said.

Why would Brodsky – after practicing law for 37 years – consider breaking a paramount principle of the legal profession by breaking attorney-client privilege? The answer involves the intersection of the law, power and politics.

