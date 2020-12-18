Dorothy Brown to new clerk: ‘Stop whining and start managing’

CHICAGO – Iris Martinez made history as the first Latina Cook County Circuit Court clerk.

Now, the former state senator is pledging a new beginning for an office that was a source of controversy under longtime clerk Dorothy Brown. But that transition is off to a rocky start.

In an exclusive interview with WGN Investigates, Martinez says her team has identified numerous issues, including cluttered Daley Center hallways and how some employees are paid.

“There were a few surprises when we got here,” Martinez says.

She pins the blame on Brown, who led the office for two decades, and didn’t seek a sixth term amid reports of a federal investigation. Brown, though, strongly denies the allegations.

“When I walked around before I was sworn in – I saw hallways full of boxes,” Martinez says.

The boxes have been moved but other challenges remain.

Namely, how to keep the nation’s second largest court system running, despite the ongoing pandemic.

Martinez says she is trying to space out staff where possible, to keep everyone safer.

Technology remains a challenge, as well.

Under Brown, taxpayers spent $36 million on a new online case management system. But Martinez says more can be done to make the nation’s second large court system more efficient.

Martinez has ordered an audit of the office, to begin early next year, in hopes of learning what else needs attention.

Whatever issues may arise, Brown says it’s not her doing.

“If Iris Martinez is having a bumpy transition, it is her own fault, because she rebuffed my efforts to properly transition her, and she obviously does not have a plan or a clue on how to run the office,” Brown says in a statement. “She is a legislator and not an administrator, and I will not be her scapegoat. She needs to stop whining and start managing.”

Martinez told WGN Investigates she had not communicated with Brown, an allegation Brown denies.

“She rebuffed my attempts to properly transition with her, and when we did meet over a [four-day] period, including a tour, she and her team were not attentive, and asked less than 10 questions,” Brown says in her statement.

Brown’s full statement is below.