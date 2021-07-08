Dolton firefighter found dead in Dominican Republic hotel room

DOLTON, Ill. — The Dolton community is mourning the death of a veteran firefighter who was found dead Wednesday morning while on vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Robert Morgan, 50, who was a fire engineer, was found dead in his hotel room. The official cause of death has yet to be determined.

“Today our hearts are heavy as our beloved Robert has made his transition. Robert was a tireless worker and one of the most genuine persons within our administration. His contributions not only to the upward mobility of the Dolton Fire Department, but to the Dolton community at large was second to none.” said Mayor Henyard.

The 21-year veteran’s death follows other tourists who have unexpectedly died in the country.

A family spokesman told WGN Investigates, in light of the other deaths, they’ve asked the U.S. Embassy to oversee the autopsy. Back in April, another seemingly healthy local resident, Galina Isayeva, died from pulmonary edema — or a build-up of fluid in the lungs.

Morgan, who had no known health issues, was supposed to have returned to Chicago last night.