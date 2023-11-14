County officials in Indiana wasted no time billing Chicago Teachers Union president Stacy Davis Gates after determining she received an “unlawful deduction” on a home she owns in South Bend.

The St. Joseph County auditor has now sent the union leader a letter assessing her $1,393 for three years’ worth of back taxes, the maximum allowable by law, plus a $139 penalty.

WGN Investigates reported Stacy Davis Gates filed paperwork affirming the South Bend home was her primary residence in 2007 and seeking a homestead tax exemption. It was granted and remained in effect for the past 16 years, until reporters raised the issue in early November.

Davis Gates is from South Bend and it appears her relatives live in the home.

Davis Gates, through a union spokesperson, declined to comment on initial reports about the tax scheme. A CTU spokesperson did not immediately respond to a new request for comment on the bill for back taxes and whether she will appeal it.

It comes as the Chicago Teachers Union and its allies lobby for an increase in the real estate transfer tax for million dollar homes in Chicago.

WGN Investigates previously reported the Illinois Secretary of State’s office said Stacy Davis Gates didn’t seek a driver’s license until December 2021, as her public profile and union leadership roles increased.

This is the second time in recent months that Stacy Davis Gates has made headlines. She’s not an elected leader but occupies a unique place in city leadership since union money was key to electing fellow CTU leader Brandon Johnson as mayor.

Two months ago, it was revealed that her son didn’t attend public school but a private Catholic high school even though her union successfully blocked efforts to renew a program that provides tax credits for people who donate to scholarships programs that help low-income students attend private schools.