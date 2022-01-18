Covid cases and hospitalizations decline in Illinois, data shows

Illinois’ Covid case count and hospitalizations appears to have crested and are now declining, according to newly released data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The average number of people testing positive for Covid-19 each day has dropped 14% in the past week and the number of people hospitalized with the virus is down 7% from one week ago. The number of Covid-positive patients in intensive care has declined slightly in recent days; but 43% of all ICU patients in Illinois have tested positive for the virus.

The vast majority of the sickest Covid-19 patients were not fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.

Illinois is now averaging 99 Covid deaths per day, down from an average of 107 deaths per day at the peak of the most recent surge on January 15, 2022. Increases in hospitalizations and deaths have traditionally lagged several weeks behind case spikes during the pandemic.

The number of people currently hospitalized with the virus is 6,695, down from a pandemic peak of 7,380 patients on January 12, 2022. (IDPH does not differentiate data based on people being treated for virus-related ailments or those who tested positive while being treated for another illness) 1,120 people are in intensive care with Covid-19.

Intensive care capacity remains an issue in some counties. The far Southern Illinois region that covers more than 20 counties reports only 2 of the region’s 71 ICU beds are available. Suburban Cook County is at 92% ICU capacity and Will and Kankakee Counties are at 93% capacity. Illinois is now averaging 27,800 new Covid cases per day, down from an average of 32,172 one week ago.

