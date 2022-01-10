COVID-19 test headaches in Louisiana trace back to Chicago’s western suburbs

CHICAGO — The headquarters of Dynamic Diagnostics US, a COVID-19 testing company formed just three months ago, are tucked away in a commercial strip mall in west suburban Bartlett.

According to its website, the company operates dozens of COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, including two in Chicago and one located a thousand miles south in Lafayette, La.

WGN’s sister station, KLFY, reported last week that several people who took COVID tests there were left hung out to dry when they did not receive their test results. Shortly thereafter, the testing site in Lafayette abruptly closed.

Michael Guerrero, president and CEO of Dynamic Diagnostics, said in a phone interview last week that the vast majority of those tested in Lafayette received their results in a timely manner.

“People are trying to say we’re running an illegitimate testing site and that’s just not true…We’re all doing our best to keep up with the surge,” Guerrero said, adding, “People have to have a little patience with the industry.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, meanwhile, has called on the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to open an investigation into illegitimate pop-up COVID-19 testing sites.