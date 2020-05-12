Coronavirus in the Midwest: Despite regional effort, states’ timelines for reopening vary

All across the country, states are beginning to re-open, from small businesses to larger parts of the economy.

But reopening the country is a challenge with different areas experiencing different issues. Despite a regional effort in the Midwest, not everyone is on the same timeline.

In Illinois, a five-phase plan was unveiled. It started with golf courses and garden centers opening with restrictions. The current stay at home order expires May 30. It’s not clear what it could look like after that.

What do plans in some of neighboring states look like right now?

Wisconsin announced Sunday some relief for small retail businesses. They could re-open with no more than five customers at a time. Drive-in theaters are also open in that state.

In Missouri, gyms are open but require a mask to enter and workout. There is no limit on social gatherings as long as social distancing is in place. Houses of worship reopened and retail stores can open with limited customers.

Iowa is expected to announce a more detailed re-opening plan Wednesday. Restaurants are allowed to open but have limited capacity. Tanning facilities and medical spas are under the same guidelines.

In Kentucky, office-based businesses can open at 50 percent capacity. Restaurants will be able to open in 10 days at 33 percent capacity. Movie theaters and fitness centers can open June 1. In order for a business to re-open there it has to meet ten safety guidelines.

In Indiana, there are still heavy restrictions in some of the counties. But the ones with eased restrictions have restaurants open at 50 percent capacity. Hair salons can open by appointment. Gyms and playgrounds will open in 12 days.