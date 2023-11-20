CHICAGO — In August, two Chicago families dealt with severe rat infestations, with one of them having no choice but to move out of their northwest side apartment building.

In 2022, the City of Chicago received more than 50,000 rat complaints.

A WGN investigation found that even when the city stepped in rat-related fines were rarely paid with less than 20% of the dollars collected. In fact, one real estate company owed $15 million in fines.

The “Illinois Answers Project” has now found that the City of Chicago will be going after that real estate company which will look to sell a string of properties.

In the last month, Mayor Brandon Johnson also increased the rodent control budget by $1.5 million to address some of its staffing issues.

In 2022, Orkin named Chicago the rat capital of the U.S. for the eighth consecutive year.