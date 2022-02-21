City attorneys seek to block Lightfoot deposition in Eddie Johnson sex assault lawsuit

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 07: Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson announced his retirement during a news conference at the Chicago Police Department’s headquarters November 7, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Attorneys for the city have stepped up their efforts to shield Mayor Lori Lightfoot from testifying under oath in the sexual assault lawsuit filed against former Chicago Police superintendent Eddie Johnson.

In a motion filed last week, city attorneys asked that questions for Lightfoot be submitted in written interrogatories — instead of in a live deposition.

The “demand for the Mayor’s deposition is more a pressure tactic than it is a genuine attempt to obtain relevant information,” city attorneys wrote.

The filing is part of a 2020 lawsuit brought against Johnson and the city by Cynthia Donald, a CPD officer who alleges that Johnson subjected her to sexual assault and harassment while she was assigned to the former superintendent’s detail.

Donald also claims that she was reassigned — at Lightfoot’s direction — after Johnson was involved in an embarrassing drinking-and-driving incident near his Bridgeport home in October 2019.

In a filing made Monday morning, attorneys for both Donald and Johnson opposed the city’s latest attempt to avoid a Lightfoot deposition, writing: “The City has and continues to try to rewrite the facts and the law in order to escape the reality that she has unique personal knowledge about contested facts and events that are material to Plaintiff’s case in chief and/or Defendant Johnson’s defense.”

Earlier this month, city attorneys requested that any “discussions” about a potential Lightfoot deposition be put on hold until after the case’s discovery phase is complete. City attorneys said that no depositions were taken as of early February, and approximately 55 other people could have information relevant to the case.

U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo issued her denial a day after the motion was filed, writing:

Granting the City’s Motion will ensure that the present discovery schedule is illusory, and that discovery will not close until some 55 (or more) individuals, who the City estimates are likely to have discoverable information, have been deposed. Then, and only then, according to the City’s Motion, will the City’s lawyers find it appropriate to have ‘discussions’ with plaintiff’s counsel about Mayor Lightfoot’s role in the case. Neither basic principles of discovery, case administration, or the governing principles of how lawyers are to interact in a case will allow what the City is seeking to do here. The City’s Motion is denied.

After the lawsuit was filed, a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department issued a statement saying in part: “Mayor Lightfoot emphatically denies, and common sense dictates, that Eddie Johnson ever told the Mayor about allegations of abuse or harassment of Cynthia Donald by Eddie Johnson.”

In his own statement, Johnson flatly denied the allegations, calling the charges “dehumanizing towards true victims who have truly suffered sexual assault and harassment in the workplace.

“The claims are an affront to everything I believe in and stand for,” Johnson added.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday.

Lightfoot fired Johnson in December 2019, shortly before his scheduled retirement from the CPD. Lightfoot said Johnson lied to her about the events surrounding a drinking-and-driving incident that occurred two months earlier.