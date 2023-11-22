Newly arrived migrants have a long road ahead as they search for shelter and begin their battle to remain in the United States permanently.

More than 25,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since August of 2022 when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started busing them here.

The majority of the new arrivals are hoping to be granted asylum, but a massive backlog at immigration courts means the process could take years.

Chicago’s immigration court has seen its cases double in the last year from more than 80,000 pending cases to more than 160,000 in 2023.

Immigration Judge Sam Cole says, “it’s progressively worse – much much worse.”

In a rare interview, Judge Cole spoke to “WGN Investigates” as part of his role with the National Association of Immigration Judges.

The Justice Department operates immigration courts around the country which Judge Cole thinks isn’t working.

He says, “having a law enforcement agency manage a court is a recipe for disaster and we are seeing that right now. Every time there is a change in administration, there’s a new policy. New policies sweep through the immigration court.”

Last year the U.S Justice Department requested funding for 200 additional judges but only received funding to cover half that amount.

For 2024 – the Department made an additional request to cover funding for an additional 150 judges.