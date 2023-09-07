CHICAGO — After an onslaught of online criticism, and days of silence, the head of the Chicago Teachers Union now admits she sends her eldest son to a private high school.

Stacy Davis Gates has been an outspoken critic of school choice, but she tells WBEZ her family was forced to make “unfair choices” due to disinvestment in her own community.

“Our neighborhoods have basically been robbed of everything,” Davis Gates told WBEZ.

The Chicago Teachers Union has not responded to multiple requests for confirmation or comment from WGN-TV.

“It was a very difficult decision for us because there is not a lot to offer Black youth who are entering high school,” Davis Gates told WBEZ. “In many of our schools on the South Side and the West Side, the course offerings are very marginal and limited. Then the other thing, and it was a very strong priority, was his ability to participate in co-curricular and extracurricular activities, which quite frankly, don’t exist in many of the schools, high schools in particular.”

A website called SubX.News first reported Davis Gates sent her son to a private Chicago high school over the weekend. Since then others have called her decision hypocritical.

“If CPS is so bad that CTU head @stacydavisgates considered sending a child to another state to escape the system, why does she fight to trap poor kids in it?” the Illinois Policy Institute posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Davis Gates has previously suggested school choice has its roots in racism.

“Never in a million years would I have thought that making a choice to live on the South Side of Chicago with my Black neighbors, that that would marginalize opportunities for my children,” she told WBEZ. “It is an unfair choice that not only Black families in Chicago face, but it is also a situation for families in New York City and Baltimore.”

Previous Chicago mayors – including Lori Lightfoot, Rahm Emanuel and Richard M. Daley, were targets of criticism from the union and others for sending their kids to private schools while they were in office.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, who previously worked for CTU and whose campaign was largely financed by the union, sends his children to public school.