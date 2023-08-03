CHICAGO — Chicago police are reporting continued declines in several key categories of crime in the first seven months of the year.

There have been 1,448 shootings so far this year, a decline of 9% from the same period last year. The 363 murders so far this year is 6% fewer than 2022, according to newly released department data. However, murders remain 23% higher than the year before the pandemic.

Police brass are also trumpeting the highest murder clearance rate since 2015. While detectives report solving more murders, the 52% reported homicide clearance rate still means a killer essentially has the same odds as a coin flip when it comes to getting away with murder.

The department’s press release fails to mention that when you factor in other major categories of crime – including criminal sexual assault, burglary, aggravated battery and motor vehicle theft – crime is actually up 36% this year and 55% from 2019.

CPD is reporting violent crime on the CTA is down 13% so far this year while overall transit crime is down 9%. Cops also appear to be getting more control over carjackings. There have been 707 vehicular hijackings reported so far this year, down 27% from last year. Police say of the 126 vehicular hijacking arrests, 60% of those charged were juveniles.