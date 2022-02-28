Chicago murder suspect found with guns, ammo, cash & 300+ key fobs

CHICAGO — The search for a man suspected of committing a Chicago murder while on electronic monitoring took authorities to Nashville, TN where they found the man hiding in the attic of a home with a treasure trove of potential evidence in other crimes.

Nashville police and U.S. Marshals arrested Deon Evans, 19, last week and are working to extradite him back to Illinois to face charges in connection with a January murder in Chicago. Nashville police report finding Evans with three guns, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, 22 credit cards, a money counter, $3,000 in cash as well 354 electronic vehicle key fobs.

Evans is no stranger to capers involving cars. He was arrested in May in East Chicago, Indiana after a pursuit. Prosecutors charged him with three counts of auto theft and resisting arrest.

A Lake County, Indiana judge released Evans on electronic monitoring, according to police records. It was while Evan was on electronic monitoring that he’s suspected of being involved in a January murder in Chicago. The U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force tracked Evans to Tennessee this month where he was arrested.

Chicago police declined to comment on Evan’s connection to the murder here because he has not yet been transferred into their custody.

WGN Investigates reported on the ease with which criminals were gaining access to and starting vehicles using cloned key fobs in November.