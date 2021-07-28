Chicago DEA officials warning Lollapalooza concertgoers about fake pills

CHICAGO —Chicago’s Drug Enforcement Administration has a warning for concertgoers at Lollapalooza this weekend.

The DEA is concerned about minors purchasing fake pills online to celebrate the four-day festival.

Back in February, WGN reported on the death of Dr. Laura Berman’s 16-year-old son after he purchased a fake pill on a social media platform.

The reason this year is of even bigger concern to the DEA is the increase use of the synthetic drug fentanyl.

“There is no quality control of these illegal drugs,” DEA agent Luis Agostini said.

The DEA reports that potentially deadly doses of fentanyl have been found in a quarter of the fake pills they test.

Drug overdose deaths in Illinois increased 27% between December of 2019 and December of 2020.

This year the DEA has seized 100 kilograms or 220 pounds of fentanyl. For reference, two milligrams could be deadly.