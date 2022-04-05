CHICAGO — No background check? No firearms owner identification card? Not even a criminal record will stop you from ordering a “ghost gun” online. The weapon will be delivered 80% manufactured and there’s no serial number so it’s untraceable.

Since WGN Investigates first reported in 2018 on the online market for these weapons, Chicago police have seen an increase in their presence on the streets. CPD recovered just two “ghost guns” in 2016. The number increased to 139 in 2020 and then tripled to 455 last year.

Several Chicago aldermen are hoping to push stalled state legislating banning the weapons out of committee by offering the City Council’s stamp of approval.

“This is a threat we are very familiar with here in Chicago,” Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th Ward) said.

Villegas was joined by other aldermen and the mother of a murder victim in calling for a City Council resolution supporting the statewide ban on ghost guns.

“I cannot bring my daughter back but I’m to ask you to help to stop the gun violence,” Millie Burgos said.

The National Rifle Association has vowed to work to defeat federal legislation banning ghost guns. When President Biden proposed gun control legislation last year that included a ban on ghost guns, the NRA tweeted: ” These actions could require law-abiding citizens to surrender lawful property, and push states to expand gun confiscation orders.