Cashing in off Covid spending

This story airs Wednesday, May 5 on the WGN News at 9

What is the cost of “just in case?”

A year ago, as cases of coronavirus climbed, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker turned McCormick Place in Chicago and other sites into emergency hospitals. At the time he said he hoped they would never need to be used.

For the most part, they were not.

Now, with the bills coming due, some are questioning Pritzker’s spending, as well as who got paid.

The list includes a developer with a criminal past. Ben Bradley has the in-depth story of how the developer cashed in and where he thinks the state went wrong.

WGN Investigates Wednesday, May 5 on the WGN News at 9.