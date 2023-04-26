WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A move to force the Illinois Department of Transportation to finally make a decision on the South Suburban Airport is one step closer to happening.

A Senate committee passed a bill requiring IDOT to seek interest from qualified developers of a cargo airport within six months.

The next step is a full vote in the state Senate.

It doesn’t require the airport to be built.

The airport project near Peotone has been talked about for decades.

State Rep. Will Davis (D-30th District, East Hazel Crest), introduced the bill earlier this year.

“Let’s see who has the capacity to do it,” Davis previously told WGN-TV News. “If no one responds then no one responds.”

IDOT has spent nearly $100 million buying more than 4,500 acres over the years.