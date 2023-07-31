Ed Sheeran concluded a weekend concert at Soldier Field by claiming, “this is the largest concert that’s ever been here.” Since the 2003 stadium renovation, this statement can be considered true.

But when it comes to Chicago’s tourism, new numbers show the true king of Chicago is still a queen.

Downtown hotel occupancy peaked at 97% on the early June weekend of Taylor Swift’s concert, according to numbers shared with WGN Investigates by data analytics firm CoStar. That was followed closely by the 95% occupancy rate of central business district hotels on the opening night of Beyoncé’s Chicago concert.

“What we like seeing is this is happening over and over again driving-up leisure travel,” said Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association spokesperson Michael Jacobson. However, he cautioned that Chicago hotels are still not back to their pre-pandemic booking levels because conventions and business travel has been slow to recover.

“If you look at what’s supporting the hotel industry right now, it’s leisure travel, it’s special events, concerts, Lollapalooza,” Jacobson said. “They go a long way to driving individual weekends; but the real story is what hasn’t come back.”

Chicago had hoped NASCAR would drive downtown traffic as well; but the real back-ups came for city residents who had to navigate road closures in the days and weeks leading up to the event.

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift drove laps around NASCAR when it came to hotel bookings. Downtown lodging reservations peaked at 83% on the rain-soaked NASCAR weekend, the third lowest occupancy rate for Saturday nights in June and July, according to CoStar data.

Earlier this month, Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Illinois) trumpeted record-breaking hotel revenue numbers for the just completed fiscal year in Illinois.

“Our tourism industry is back and it’s booming,” Pritzker declared on July 10. However, industry experts noted hotel revenue is more of a reflection of inflation and room rates than occupancy.

Room rates during the weekend of Swift’s show averaged $441 per night compared to $269 per night the weekend of Beyoncé’s show, according the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association.

Conventions and business travel have yet to rebound to their pre-pandemic levels and the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association predicts it could be at least a year before they do.

“It speaks to the importance of bringing these large events downtown while we wait for business travel to recover,” Jacobson said.

Hotel staff are now buckling-up for what has traditionally been one of the busiest weekends of the year: Lollapalooza opens Thursday in Grant Park.