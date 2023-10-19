CHICAGO — An attorney working for Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza has been fired after being accused of sending anti-Semitic messages on social media.

Capitol Fax reports the messages said “All Zionists should pay” and referred to Jews as “vermin.”

The comptroller’s office released a statement that said the attorney “admitted to at least some of the posts. Comptroller Mendoza has zero tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech.

The employee was immediately fired.

The lawyer did not respond to a request for comment from WGN-TV.