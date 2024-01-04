CHICAGO — An independent arbitrator who oversaw months of negotiations between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police is now accusing the mayor and city council members of engaging in “Chicago’s version of ‘The Big Lie.’”

The arbitrator said the mayor and 33 alderpersons violated their oaths to the Illinois constitution by attempting to strip officers accused of the most serious wrongdoing of their right to arbitration as prescribed in state law.

In December, Mayor Brandon Johnson led the fight to have cases that could result in suspensions of one year or longer decided by the Police Board rather than an independent arbitrator.

The Police Board is a nine-member civilian body appointed by the mayor.

“Misinformation, un-truths and half-truths about the arbitration process have been fed to the public and have been repeated over and over to the point…[they] have now become fact,” wrote arbitrator Edwin Benn. He said characterizations that the arbitration process is somehow corrupt and rigged in officers’ favor are not supported by fact and undermine public trust.

Chicago FOP president John Catanzara delighted in the arbitrator’s ruling and symbolic comparison to criticism of former president Donald Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen.

“I can’t think of a better analogy than comparing their willful disregard for the law to the man they hate above all else,” Catanzara told WGN Investigates. “Even that hypocrisy likely won’t sink into their psyche.”

Arbitrator Benn warned the mayor and council members to heed his decision or face years of “fruitless, expensive litigation and resulting discord.”

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office responded with a statement saying:

“We disagree with the arbitrator’s ruling against public accountability and transparency in the most severe cases of police misconduct. We remain firm in our commitment to improving community safety for both the people of Chicago and law enforcement. Policing is a unique profession, as officers have unparalleled responsibility for Chicagoans, their safety, and their lives. As such, it is crucial that law enforcement continue to be held to the highest standards of accountability and transparency.”