Ald. Nick Sposato: Opposition to COPA nominee rooted in the Robert Rialmo investigation

CHICAGO — More than five years have passed since a Chicago police officer fatally shot two people on the West Side.

The Chicago Police Board fired him. A Cook County judge denied his bid to be rehired. And the city agreed to pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit brought by one of the two people killed — one of the largest payouts in a local police misconduct case in recent memory.

But still, the fatal December 2015 shooting of Bettie Jones, 55, and Quintonio LeGrier, 19, by former CPD officer Robert Rialmo looms large over the future of police oversight in Chicago.

City Hall’s nominee to lead the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, Andrea Kersten, faces staunch opposition from several members of the City Council. The council’s Public Safety Committee is scheduled to meet again Wednesday afternoon to further discuss Kersten’s nomination.

Former CPD officer Robert Rialmo

One of her most vocal critics is Nick Sposato, who represents the 38th Ward on the Northwest Side. Sposato this week said that his aversion to Kersten is “two-pronged.”

He disapproves of how COPA handled the release of a report on the 2019 botched raid at the home of Anjanette Young — which said that recently slain CPD officer Ella French should be suspended — but Sposato said he’s harbored ill will toward Kersten for several years over her refusal to talk with him about COPA’s investigation into the Jones and LeGrier shooting.

In 2017, Sposato said, he made several attempts to talk with Kersten about COPA’s investigation into the December 2015 shooting. Sposato said Kersten ignored his calls, and when he tried to talk with her in-person “she told me I was being inappropriate.”

“All she had to do was, one time, answer my call and say, ‘I’m sorry, alderman, I can’t discuss this,’” Sposato said this week. “She, for some reason, felt she could disrespect me after five calls.”

In recent months, Sposato said, he’s rejected Kersten’s own efforts to talk with him.

“Once she wanted to be confirmed as the leader of COPA, she had her people reach out to me to set up a meeting and I said, ‘Absolutely not,'” Sposato said.

Sposato also said that Kersten filed a complaint against him with the city’s Board of Ethics, though a COPA spokesman said that claim is “entirely false.”

Rialmo, a 32-year-old Marine Corps veteran, is from the Northwest Side, but he didn’t live in Sposato’s ward. Rialmo’s father was a Chicago firefighter who was assigned to the same firehouse as Sposato, and Rialmo would occasionally visit his dad at work.

Sposato also testified as a character witness for Rialmo during the former officer’s evidentiary hearing before the Chicago Police Board in 2019. Rialmo also expressed interest in following his father’s footsteps and joining the CFD. However, since he was fired from the police department, he remains ineligible to be rehired by the city.

In a statement, COPA spokesman Ephraim Eaddy said the agency has processes and practices in place to shield investigators and deputy chiefs “from any outside influence or political pressure.”

“So for Ald. Sposato to call Andrea Kersten at that time was highly inappropriate and today his actions give the appearance that this is retaliatory and not based on her qualifications as chief administrator, which she has demonstrated to be suitable for the job,” Eaddy said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot in November nominated Kersten to be the next Chief Administrator of COPA, the agency tasked with investigating serious misconduct by Chicago Police officers.

Kersten has served as interim Chief Administrator since May 2021. Before that, she was COPA’s Deputy Chief and Chief of Investigative Operations, according to the mayor’s office. Kersten also worked for COPA’s predecessor, the Independent Police Review Authority, and as a prosecutor in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

But her nomination quickly drew condemnation from several alders who took issue with COPA’s report on the botched raid at Young’s home on the Near West Side in February 2019. Young, a social worker, was forced to stand naked in her home as CPD officers searched the premises, acting on a bad tip.

In the report, COPA recommended that French, one of the officers at the scene of the raid, be suspended for three days because she “failed to timely activate her body-worn camera and failed to document the detention and search of the male and his vehicle in an Investigatory ‘Stop Report.’”

Through a spokesperson, Young said French was the only officer to “show her dignity or respect” during the raid.

COPA’s report was completed in February 2021, and it also called for disciplinary measures against several other CPD officers. But it was not made public until last November — three months after French was murdered while conducting a traffic stop in West Englewood. Her partner, officer Carlos Yanez, was also shot and critically wounded. Two brothers, Eric and Emonte Morgan, are charged in French’s death, and another man faces federal charges for allegedly supplying the gun used to kill her.

In November, 20 members of the City Council — Sposato among them — called for Kersten to be disqualified over COPA’s report on the Young raid, the Sun-Times reported.

Kersten faced hours of questions related to the report during last month’s meeting of the City Council’s Public Safety Committee, and she offered an apology to French’s family.

“In no way does anything in that report in any way impugn the hero that she is, or the legacy that she leaves behind for this city,” Kersten said.

Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th), chair of the committee, did not call for a vote on Kersten’s nomination at last month’s meeting. The committee is scheduled to meet again Wednesday afternoon.

In 2015, Rialmo was a patrol officer assigned to the CPD’s Harrison District on the West Side, which, for decades, has been one of the most violent and drug-saturated parts of the city.

Around 4 a.m. on Dec. 26, Rialmo and his partner were dispatched to a two-flat in the 4700 block of West Erie. Both LeGrier and his father had placed calls to 911 asking for police. The younger LeGrier, a student at Northern Illinois University, was in the midst of a mental health episode. His father had barricaded himself in his bedroom while the younger LeGrier, armed with an aluminum baseball bat, tried to get in.

While in his bedroom, LeGrier’s father called Jones, his downstairs neighbor, and asked her to open the front door when the officers arrived. When Rialmo and his partner got to the home, Jones answered the door and motioned to the officers that the commotion was coming from the upstairs unit. Moments later, the younger LeGrier ran down a set of stairs and swung the bat at Rialmo, who backpedaled and was able avoid being struck.

Rialmo then opened fire, killing both LeGrier and Jones. It was the first time someone was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer after the release of the Laquan McDonald shooting video the month before.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against Rialmo. COPA said Rialmo should be fired and ruled the shooting was unjustified. Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson disagreed.

The LeGrier and Jones estates both sued over the shooting. The city reached a settlement with Jones’ estate for $16 million, and opted to go to trial in the LeGrier suit. A jury would eventually award the LeGrier estate just over $1 million, but that money was immediately nullified when jurors said Rialmo’s shooting of LeGrier was justified.

Rialmo has publicly testified about the shooting on several occasions, expressing grief at the death of Jones. During his police board evidentiary hearing, he said: “‘Tragedy’ is an understatement, in my mind, for what happened to Ms. Jones … She’s the victim.”