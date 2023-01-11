CHICAGO — The daughter of a Southwest Side alderman was shot in the leg last week during a concealed carry class taught by her father — the same alderman who shot himself in the hand last October.

According to police records obtained by WGN Investigates, 18th Ward Ald. Derrick Curtis was teaching the class on Jan. 5 at Monument of Faith Church in the Ashburn neighborhood.

Curtis’ adult son and daughter were taking part in the class, too, records show. At one point during the class, someone handed Curtis’ daughter a loaded Glock 19 pistol and the weapon discharged, striking her in the right leg.

While she was treated at Christ Medical Center, Curtis’ daughter told Chicago police that her father was handing her the weapon when it went off, police records show. When officers arrived at the church, though, Curtis’ son told them that he was handing the gun over when it fired.

The police incident report states that Curtis, a former Chicago Housing Authority police officer, is state-certified to teach concealed carry classes. A CPD representative said no arrests were made in connection with the shooting, and Curtis did not respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday.

The shooting occurred about three months after Curtis shot himself in the wrist while cleaning a gun in the 8200 block of South Christiana.

On Tuesday, Curtis told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was reconsidering his support for Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the upcoming election, in part, because she did not check on him after he was shot last year.

“If we were in a relationship, she should have contacted me. I deserved some type of call or conversation just to see how I was doing. Just checking in on me. That’s what friends do,” Curtis told the newspaper.

A representative for Lightfoot’s office did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.