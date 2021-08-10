Accused cop killer’s mother arrested Tuesday morning at Christ Hospital

Photo from 2019 of Emonte Morgan (left) and updated photo of Eric Morgan (right).

OAK LAWN, Ill. — The mother of the two brothers charged in the murder of Chicago police officer Ella French is now also in police custody.

Sources tell WGN Investigates the woman caused a disturbance at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn around 10 a.m. Tuesday when she was refused access to her son, Emonte, who is hospitalized but in police custody.

Emonte Morgan is the accused triggerman in the shooting of Officer Ella French and her partner, who remains in critical condition.

Morgan’s brother, Eric, is accused of driving the vehicle. He has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice.

Emonte Morgan has been charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer, attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer (two counts), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

In a bond hearing Tuesday, the two brothers were ordered to be held without bail.

According to prosecutors, French and her partner still had their guns in their holsters when they were shot. In court, prosecutors said body camera footage shows Emonte Morgan holding a gun as he steps over French and her partner.

On Monday, federal prosecutors charged Jamal Danzy, of Hammond, with allegedly illegally supplying the semi-automatic handgun to one of the Morgan brothers.

Oak Lawn police confirm a woman was arrested this morning at the hospital, but couldn’t immediately provide details.

A vigil is being held Tuesday night at University of Chicago Medical Center for the officer still in a battle for his life.