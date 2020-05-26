A year after losing thousands of dollars, a suburban family receives unexpected help

ST CHARLES, Ill. —A year after the initial WGN Investigates story aired, a St. Charles family has recovered thousands of dollars spent on European windows. Not only did they recover the money, but another company stepped up to help.

Last Spring the Huynh family paid $36,000 dollars for European windows from Slovakia that were never installed. The Better Business Bureau turned to WGN Investigates to help track down the windows or the salesperson.

WGN Investigates found Marek Kalivoda, the salesperson, who blamed the European company and told the family the windows were held up by customs. But customs knew nothing of it.

Unable to track anything down, the family’s credit card company reversed some of the charges but they were still out $16,000 dollars.

But days after the story aired, a different window company, Craftwoods Door and Windows, stepped up willing to help the family by installing all new windows free of charge.

Jakub Razniak reached out to the family.

“I said, ‘Henry, this is not a scam. We want to help you,’” Razniak said. “He didn’t believe it at first. He thought I was going to steal more money from him.”

Also in the year since the story aired, lawyers got involved as well. A settlement was reached.

The salesperson agreed to pay them back at least some of the money $15,000.

WGN Investigates reached out to the salesperson who said it wasn`t his fault but he decided to settle with the family. He blames it on the European window company overseas and said he’s done selling windows.