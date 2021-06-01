‘A Hall of Famer’: Dashcam footage of Tony La Russa’s DUI arrest obtained

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — WGN News has obtained dashcam footage showing White Sox manager Tony La Russa’s DUI arrest last year.

The alleged incident happened on Feb. 24, 2020 in the Phoenix area and was filed on Oct. 28, the day before the White Sox hired the 76-year-old to replace Rick Renteria.

In the video, La Russa apparently tells the officer that he hit an object on the road that blew out his tire. The officers then asked if he had any drinks that night. He replied, “no.”

La Russa takes a sobriety test and tells officers that he hurt his hip.

Upon being taken back to the car, La Russa informs that he is “legit, with the Angels and a Hall of Famer.”

La Russa faced two DUI counts before pleading guilty to reckless driving in December.

The Hall of Famer had been arrested for a DUI before. In 2007, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI in Florida.

WGN News filed the Freedom of Information Act request the day news of La Russa’s arrest broke. We have reached out to the White Sox for comment and have not heard back at this time.

WGN’s Patrick Elwood will have more footage from the video at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.