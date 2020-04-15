6 months later, IG report on top cop’s conduct still not finished

CHICAGO — It’s been nearly six months since Chicago’s top cop Eddie Johnson was found slumped over in his car late at night.

Johnson blamed a medication mix-up. Three weeks later, he and Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced his plans to retire. Less than a month later, Lightfoot fired Johnson.

An initial investigation reportedly found Johnson had been drinking for hours a Loop bar with his former driver, a woman who was not his wife.

Lightfoot vowed transparency.

WGN Investigates has reported there’s body camera footage of officers finding Johnson asleep in the car, possibly with the woman.

The city’s Inspector General has sought to interview the woman, the responding the officers and police command staff.

But six months later, the report is still not complete.

A spokesperson for the IG partially blames COVID-19 for the delay and said, “Unfortunately the investigation is still ongoing and will not be published in the upcoming quarterly report, due in part to some of the obstacles that have arisen during this crisis.”

The full report on Johnson’s conduct and any coverup may not be released until inspector general’s next quarterly report in July.

But Lightfoot has the power to release it as soon as she receives it.

At a news conference Wednesday, she didn’t specifically say whether she would.

“I had my team reach out just last week to say ‘Where is it?’” she said. “So, that’s a question for the IG. But it’s time to get that done so we can move on.”

In a statement released after his firing, Johnson denied lying to the mayor as well as the citizens of Chicago. But did acknowledge unspecified “poor decisions” and a “lapse in judgement.”

Meanwhile, he collects a pension of $189,000 a year. It’s not believed that pension is at risk, regardless of the inspector general’s findings.