235 complaints of price gouging reported in Chicago since March 15

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago has received 235 complaints of price gouging since March 15.

About one-third of those reports came during a recent five-day span.

The city received just two calls about price gouging in 2019.

Recent allegations include overcharging for food, cleaning products and toilet paper.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul urged “people before profit” two weeks ago during initial, widespread reports of price gouging.

One grocer is accused of asking $80 for a pack of one-ply toilet paper rolls.

A spokesman told WGN News the city investigates each complaint.

The fine for price gouging can be up to $10,000 per offense.