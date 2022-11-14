James Hennigan started looking into the Grimes case as a detective in the Chicago Police’s Cold Case Unit.
His investigation uncovered links between Kenneth Hansen, a convicted child killer, and the deaths of the Grimes sisters.
Hansen has not been charged in the Grimes case.
Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders Series
Part 1: Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence
Part 2: Did investigators overlook a crucial lead in girls’ murders?
Part 3: Will detective’s discovery help solve Grimes murders?