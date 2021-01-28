WGN Exclusive: Dating app con man back in Chicago

CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago man, on the run for months and tracked to Indonesia, with the help of WGN viewers, is finally back in Chicago.

Marcus Beam, of Woodridge, was indicted in January 2020 on charges he fraudulently obtained money from women he met online. According to the indictment, Beam falsely claimed that their funds would be invested in pre-IPO stocks as well as established securities, like Uber and Lyft.

Beam instead spent the money on himself; expenses including rent, loans, and shopping sprees. The indictment alleges victims were conned out of at least $500,000.

The 50-year-old Beam fled the United States with a girlfriend after being released on bond in January 2020. The U.S. Marshals Service tracked Beam to Bali, Indonesia, based on tips from WGN viewers.

Beam was taken into custody by Bali police in July, 2020. Bali’s police chief said Beam had been making and selling sex videos in Bali to support his living expenses there. Bali police say Beam escaped the U.S. by using a passport with the name Demario Faulkner. He told police he was on vacation.

U.S. Marshals brought him back to Chicago on January 27, 2021. A special agreement between Indonesia and U.S. officials was made, because the nations do not have an extradition agreement.

Beam pleaded not guilty to ten counts of wire fraud and mail fraud during his arraignment in federal court January 27, 2021.

In October, the Securities and Exchange Commission obtained a final default judgment against Beam. As part of the final judgment, Beam is ordered to pay $219,921 in disgorgement and prejudgment, as well as a civil penalty of $207,000.