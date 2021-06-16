WGN celebrates Founder’s ‘Day of Caring’

WGN will be celebrating Founder’s “Day of Caring” Thursday.

All 199 Nexstar TV stations will be giving back with volunteer opportunities for its thousands of employees.

From Washington to West Virginia, in a single day help is handed out in different ways. Wither it’s assisting a military veteran or feeding a neighborhood in need.

Although this is just one day of volunteer work, the hope is that it catches on and others are encouraged to do the same.

At WGN, our help will go out to two causes that for decades have made a major impact on Chicago.

At Vitalant, a blood services non-profit, donations were a challenge during the pandemic and the need didn’t slow down.

On Thursday, WGN employees will volunteer to donate blood as a way to kick off a day of giving that could perhaps encourage others to do the same.

Then there’s the Greater Chicago Food Depository, the hub for a network of more than 700 food pantries.

The organization has been instrumental in keeping families afloat. And their work continues. Even as the pandemic restrictions wind down – the need is still clear.

You can learn more and help these organizations on their websites:

https://www.vitalant.org/

https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org/