WGN anchor Steve Sanders retires after 37 years

WATCH LIVE: WGN says goodbye to Steve Sanders…AT 12:45PM

CHICAGO — After nearly four decades of reporting and anchoring at WGN, Steve Sanders signs off the air Friday.

Steve has been the co-anchor of WGN Midday News along with Dina Bair. He began at WGN in 1982 as a general assignment reporter. From 1984 to 1993, Steve anchored WGN News at Noon. He then served as co-anchor of WGN News at Nine for fifteen years.

He began his career in television on the other side of the camera as a studio floor director at WBRC-TV in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama in 1970.

The WGN team took some time to look back at the 37 years Steve has been at the station. These are our favorite Steve moments.

Enjoy your retirement Steve, and thank you, from your family at WGN-TV.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video