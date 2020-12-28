Wet, wintry weather ahead this week

Wet, wintry weather is headed into the Chicago area.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for far northwestern counties Boone, Ogle and Winnebago. 4 inches to 7 inches of heavy wet snow could occur Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.

Snow changing over to freezing rain and sleet looks to spread over northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana later Tuesday and Tuesday night with precipitation then changing over to mainly rain as temperatures warm into the mid and upper 30s Wednesday.

